Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,885 Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Crossamerica Partners worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,185,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,643,000 after purchasing an additional 401,575 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crossamerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.37 million, a PE ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.24. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.98 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

