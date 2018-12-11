Myers Industries (MYE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

MYE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Myers Industries from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.08 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,098,000 after buying an additional 1,083,340 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,860,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 385,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 374,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.