Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Mark Altmeyer purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,567,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,525,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 1,401,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 84,568 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -4 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

