Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Nabors Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Nabors Industries has a payout ratio of -23.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries to earn ($0.33) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -72.7%.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.05. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $779.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Yearwood acquired 197,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Kotts acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,933.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/nabors-industries-ltd-nbr-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-12th.html.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.