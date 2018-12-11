Nasdaq (NDAQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $87.10 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $129,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $224,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

