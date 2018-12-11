National Bank Financial Analysts Give Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) a C$11.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.03.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$8.71 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$8.65 and a 1-year high of C$15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.609999963308273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, insider Scott Robinson bought 50,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00. Also, insider Darren Gee sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$406,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,400 shares of company stock valued at $935,036 in the last ninety days.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.