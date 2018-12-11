National Bank Financial Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TOU) Price Target to C$29.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.56.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$16.89 and a twelve month high of C$26.19.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.46000002299213 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In other news, insider Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Also, insider Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.71 per share, with a total value of C$34,065.00. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,250 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

