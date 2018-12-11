National Bank Financial Lowers Kelt Exploration (KEL) Price Target to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.31.

TSE KEL opened at C$4.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$3.97 and a one year high of C$10.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$100.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.139999999306931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sadiq Lalani purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,600.00. Also, insider David John Wilson purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.73 per share, with a total value of C$993,300.00. Insiders purchased 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,959 in the last quarter.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

