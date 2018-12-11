National Bank Financial Trims Encana (ECA) Target Price to C$10.50

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Encana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana stock opened at C$8.35 on Monday. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$8.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encana will post 1.14999993947369 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.70%.

In related news, Director Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,100.00. Also, insider Michael Mcallister bought 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.49 per share, with a total value of C$99,445.95. Insiders purchased 161,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,971 over the last quarter.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.