National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.33.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

