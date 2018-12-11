National Health Investors (NHI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,688. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 14.53 and a quick ratio of 14.53. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $74.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $94,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

