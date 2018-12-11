National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director Sells $75,440.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,004,411.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.95. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.65 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NATI. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,697.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 380,297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in National Instruments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

