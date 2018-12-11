Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) PT Set at $23.00 by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $18.51 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.23 million, a P/E ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. FMR LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 256.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 102,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 238,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

