Nebulas Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $24.44 million and $3.66 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00015757 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, LBank and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Neraex, Huobi, BCEX, OKEx, Binance, LBank and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

