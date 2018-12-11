Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several pipeline and regulatory updates lined up for the next several quarters. Additionally, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar stands to receive significant sales milestone payment plus royalties for Movantik, Adynovate and Neulasta under the license agreement with AstraZeneca, Shire and Amgen, respectively. Also, its recent co-development deal with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 is encouraging. The deals provide revenues as well as reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NKTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 31,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,371. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $893,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $249,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,015. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

