NetApp (NTAP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $175,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $666,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,865.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,943. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 192.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 411,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after buying an additional 270,549 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,369,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

