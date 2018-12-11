Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $364,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 99,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.25, for a total transaction of $36,781,914.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,781,914.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,450 shares of company stock worth $107,898,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.44. 3,020,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,160,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.82 and a 52 week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/netflix-inc-nflx-shares-bought-by-pacer-advisors-inc.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.