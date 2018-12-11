Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 17th.

Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

UWN opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Nevada Gold & Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

Nevada Gold & Casinos Company Profile

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, and Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.

