New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,048,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $104,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 191,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 998,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

