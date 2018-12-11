Newell Brands (NWL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Newell Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Newell Brands’ score:

A number of research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $523,661.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,321 shares in the company, valued at $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

