Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) CEO Barry M. Gosin Purchases 306,429 Shares of Stock

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) CEO Barry M. Gosin purchased 306,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,632,225.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Newmark Group stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. Newmark Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $518.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.60 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 99.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 624,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 312,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

