Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Position Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Newpark Resources worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 151,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $635.65 million, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $235.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

