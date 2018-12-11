News (NWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.43

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 31892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWS. BidaskClub raised News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get News alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of News by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 36.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/news-nws-hits-new-1-year-low-at-12-43.html.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.