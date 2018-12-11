Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 0.4% of BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Nexstar Media Group worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Noble Financial downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith P. Hopkins sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $130,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $251,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,954,553 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

