Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,544 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 82,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,613,198 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

