Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLSN stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

In other Nielsen news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $174,014.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

