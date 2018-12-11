NiSource Inc. (NI) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in NiSource by 9.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 130,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 15.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,475,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after buying an additional 465,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NiSource by 16.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,400,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,908,000 after buying an additional 200,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NiSource Inc. (NI) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/nisource-inc-ni-holdings-raised-by-tower-research-capital-llc-trc.html.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.