NMC Health PLC (NMC) Insider Sells £17,094 in Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Mark Tompkins sold 550 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,108 ($40.61), for a total value of £17,094 ($22,336.34).

Mark Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Mark Tompkins sold 800 shares of NMC Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,218 ($42.05), for a total value of £25,744 ($33,639.10).

Shares of NMC opened at GBX 3,184 ($41.60) on Tuesday. NMC Health PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,726 ($22.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,558 ($46.49).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) target price on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NMC Health to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,411 ($44.57) to GBX 2,940 ($38.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.05) price target (up previously from GBX 3,270 ($42.73)) on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,370 ($57.10).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

