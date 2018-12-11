Non-Standard Finance (NSF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Non-Standard Finance (LON: NSF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/6/2018 – Non-Standard Finance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/30/2018 – Non-Standard Finance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/30/2018 – Non-Standard Finance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/22/2018 – Non-Standard Finance had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 83 ($1.08) to GBX 82 ($1.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 67.80 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Non-Standard Finance PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

Get Non-Standard Finance PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Miles Cresswell-Turner bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £49,800 ($65,072.52).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the consumer credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans in the home credit market; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.