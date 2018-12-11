Norbord (OSB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.18

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 19942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Norbord had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norbord by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in Norbord by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 591,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 155,779 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Norbord by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norbord by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

