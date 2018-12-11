Nordson Co. (NDSN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,877 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.24% of Nordson worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nordson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,231. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Nordson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

