Northern Shield Resources (NRN) Trading Down 16.7%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) shares dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 145,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 404,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

In other news, Director Russell Montgomery Richards acquired 741,888 shares of Northern Shield Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,596,608.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,993,888 shares of company stock worth $2,655,658 in the last three months.

About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; and Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers.

