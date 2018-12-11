Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Hudson Technologies worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HDSN shares. ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Hudson Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

