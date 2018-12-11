Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,172,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGTA opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

