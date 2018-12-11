Northern Trust Corp Sells 330,387 Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330,387 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of ARC Document Solutions worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARC opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.95.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ARC Document Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut ARC Document Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on ARC Document Solutions from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

