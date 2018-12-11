NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Insider Gregory A. Lang Sells 41,568 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) insider Gregory A. Lang sold 41,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $157,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,731,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NG opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

