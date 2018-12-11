Novan (NOVN) Given a $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Novan has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

In other news, CEO G. Kelly Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alexander Ingram bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Novan worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

