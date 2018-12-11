Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 105 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 105 price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. HSBC set a CHF 84 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a CHF 89 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 87 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 91.25.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

