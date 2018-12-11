Novartis (NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

NVS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Shares of NVS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 285,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

