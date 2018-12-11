Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1.93 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $784.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.48.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 388.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Novavax by 40.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 137,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Novavax by 40.3% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 34.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.