Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Pareto Securities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,943,000 after acquiring an additional 457,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,666,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,087,000 after acquiring an additional 524,371 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,797,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,410,000 after acquiring an additional 227,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,093,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.