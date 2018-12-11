Nuggets (NUG) One Day Volume Hits $280.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $0.00 and $280.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuggets has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.02671497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00135613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00176794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.09404151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

