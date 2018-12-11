NutriSystem (NTRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRI. BidaskClub cut shares of NutriSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of NutriSystem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NutriSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of NutriSystem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRI opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. NutriSystem has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NutriSystem will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

NutriSystem declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NutriSystem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NutriSystem by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NutriSystem by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 864,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 165,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NutriSystem by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 207,770 shares in the last quarter.

NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

