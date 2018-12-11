Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.70

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 7300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 827.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/nuveen-preferred-income-oprtnts-fnd-jpc-sets-new-12-month-low-at-8-70.html.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.