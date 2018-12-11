NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $133.31 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,664 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,927 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

