NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,569 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 71,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,993. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $69.72 and a 1-year high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.97.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

