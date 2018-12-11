NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James began coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYMT opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 88.96 and a quick ratio of 88.95.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 356,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 211,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

