Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Stake Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Oasis Petroleum worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 878.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 358,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 81,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

