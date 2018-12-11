Obseva SA (OBSV) Receives $29.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBSV shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Obseva in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 target price on Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Obseva in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new position in Obseva in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Obseva by 191.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Obseva in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Obseva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 937,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Obseva in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

OBSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 16,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.68. Obseva has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Obseva will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

