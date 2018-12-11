Old Dominion Freight Line to Post FY2018 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report released on Thursday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 22.13%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $129.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $170.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

